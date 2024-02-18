Russia can hit Washington, Berlin or London with its missiles. It is the latest threat coming from Moscow. The sender, for a change, is Dmitry Medvedev. The former Russian president once again warns the West and envisages an all-out nuclear war if Russia is pushed back in the war in Ukraine up to the 1991 borders. In a post on Telegram, the current vice-president of the Security Council Russian reiterates that “nuclear powers never lose a war” as long as they defend their homeland. The return of Ukraine to its old borders – he claims – would contradict the Russian constitution, especially since the conquered territories in eastern Ukraine and Crimea have already been annexed as an integral part of Russia.

“And now we come to the main question: do these idiots (in the West) really believe that the Russian people would accept such a disintegration of their country?”, writes Medvedev. Instead, the Russian military would deploy its entire arsenal and attack Washington, Berlin or London in addition to Kiev.

According to Medvedev, these and other “beautiful historical places were long ago included among the targets of the Russian nuclear triad”, land-based intercontinental missiles, submarine-launched missiles and strategic bombers with nuclear bombs.