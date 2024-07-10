Deputy Krasov: F-16 fighters will not help Ukraine

The F-16 fighters, the start of delivery of which was announced in the United States, will not help Ukraine to radically change the situation on the battlefield. This was stated by State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Yes, of course, this is an important delivery for Ukraine. But these fighters are not new, they have rather outdated characteristics. In addition, Russia also has aircraft, as well as excellent air defense systems to combat these aircraft,” the politician emphasized.

He also added that the continued supply of weapons from the West only intensifies and fuels the conflict, preventing the establishment of peace.

“The US, collecting weapons from all over Europe, does not want the fire burning in Ukraine to die down. And my wish to our American colleagues is not to kindle this fire, but to think about how to put it down [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky to the negotiating table,” the source told Lenta.ru.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US had already sent F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which should enter service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of this summer.