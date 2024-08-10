Home policy

Rather improvised: A Russian T-72BM tank recently photographed in the Kherson region with self-made drone armor. The T-80 is now apparently to receive the so-called “Cope Cage” drone protection at the factory. © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexei Konovalov

Tanks remain at risk. Russia is continuing to strengthen its T-80 models against drones. But steel alone will hardly be enough: new tactics are needed.

Moscow – “It’s a psychological thing that soldiers realize in battle if they want to survive,” says Gian Gentile. The former colonel in the US Army and tank commander speaks of the “Cope Cages”, which are the cage-like self-made structures above the turrets of Russian tanks – and increasingly also above the western ones. Since the widespread use of drones in the Ukraine war, these are intended to protect the tanks and are apparently now being installed as standard – Vladimir Putin’s army now wants to roll out T-80BVM tanks equipped with a new anti-drone system for use in Ukraine. The usefulness, however, is in doubt.

The magazine Army recognitionA military representative of the Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the T-80BVM tanks not only match the capabilities of existing Western military equipment, but even surpass them, as a Russian engineer told the magazine: “In terms of characteristics, maneuverability, controllability, speed and protection, the T-80BVM tanks are superior to their Western counterparts.”

However, they are now also driving into battle with cages. This type of upgrade for a US Abrams tank is said to cost $20,000, or just under €18,000; “which I think is a great deal to protect a tank that costs ten million dollars,” writes Australian military blogger Wes O-Donnell. The cages are an inevitable response to the threat of air attacks via FPV (First Person View) drones, which at the beginning of the war were able to simply throw their explosives into the partially open hatches or which hit the ammunition stored in the rear.

“The creative tactics of tank destroyer teams can inflict significant losses on tanks. Any scenario in which these teams could successfully separate infantry from tanks would create a very dangerous equation. But tank unit commanders could potentially solve the problem by employing creative combined arms tactics.”

The tanks were never designed for this. At the end of November, before the invasion in February 2022, the magazine The Warzone reports of “cage or umbrella-like structures attached to the turrets of Russian tanks, crude metal structures, similar to slatted armor, clearly intended to provide protection against attacks from above”; a novelty for the rolling fortresses, whose soft flanks were more the sides or rear. Russia had probably gained experience at the time in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Towering tank silhouettes: Putin’s cages provoke higher losses

The Warzone had noticed that the concepts at the time looked improvised – standardization still seems to be lacking. In any case, the cage of the announced, reinforced T-80 tank consists of a combination of coarse steel mesh on the sides and a solid louvre roof. The sides remain open for visibility, the roof is closed to protect against splinters from above. The tank is therefore incredibly high, the silhouette appears clumsy.

Until now, tank development has been such that tanks have to have as flat a silhouette as possible in order to remain hidden from a partially covered position up to the on-board cannon and still be able to use the weapon. At the “Army 2023” arms fair held near Moscow last year, Russia presented tanks from the T-72, T-80 and T-90 series “with fairly robust-looking upper cages in the form of a screen mounted on several tubular rods on the tank turret,” as The Warzone reported – the suspected background is that Russia intends to export these “upgrades”.

Ukraine war: Tanks are suddenly threatened and hunted from all sides

“‘Cope cages’ are becoming mainstream in Russia’s arms bazaar,” writes the magazine. Here, too, technology advances with each day of war. The magazine Business Insider had reported at the beginning of June that the Western tanks would also be sheathed according to their type, although the wire mesh in published pictures appears to be thinner in some cases than that on Russian combat vehicles.

“Some cages appear to be more sophisticated than others and have proven to be more effective in combat. Early models appeared to cover only certain areas of the vehicles – for example, the roof, while the sides and rear were exposed. These cages have been used in other conflicts, for example in the Israeli Gaza war,” writes the Business InsiderEvery war has its own signature: in Iraq, combat vehicles were mainly threatened by mines and anti-tank weapons and had to be reinforced on the underside of the chassis. However, drones are now a greater threat than anti-tank weapons.

The only tank ready for production that has enhanced protection against incoming objects is the Israeli Merkava with its proactive Trophy APS (Anti-Protection System): Incoming projectiles are detected and destroyed before they hit the hull or turret by projectiles that fly out of the active armor. However, the top of the turret remains unprotected. The Russian T-14 Armata is also said to have proactive armor; its operational capability has yet to be proven. A tank like the Leopard with its comparatively robust armor was also destroyed by loitering ammunition at the beginning of this year.

There are currently a lot of pictures circulating on X that capture the new technology. The Russian experiments generally look a bit more clumsy than the structures on western tanks. In April of this year, a picture appeared of a Russian T-90 in the middle of the battlefield with what appeared to be a man-sized cage on which a jammer for drones was also mounted. The tank looks very top-heavy and awkward.

China seems to be further ahead in drone defense. As the South China Morning Post reported in May that China’s new battle tank model is supposed to be able to fend off drones using drones. The report is based on a military blogger and remains in the subjunctive: the new tank could also eliminate slowly approaching threats with active armor; similar to the German-French project “Main Ground Combat System”the Chinese tank is designed to fend off attacking drones with self-controlled drones. The introduction of the project is uncertain. The MGCS is expected to be introduced into the troops by 2045 at the latest.

Chance for Ukraine’s victory: Experienced drone pilots can crack any tank

However, the success of defending a tank depends primarily on the experience of the attacker, according to Samuel Bendett. The military analyst at the think tank Naval Analysis claimed, that the best and most experienced pilots of first-person view drones could certainly find and exploit the weak points of even the best armored vehiclesThe race for the best attack and defense strategies has long since also revolved around tank weapons.

However, the Russians now obviously have to pay particular attention to each vehicle and move away from their previous practice: “The Soviet tank doctrine never focused on the individual vehicle, whereas the Western tank doctrine did,” says Ralf Raths. “For Western tank builders, it was always of the utmost importance that the individual vehicle survives on the battlefield for as long as possible; that if it is disabled, that it can be made operational again as quickly as possible; and that the crew inside also remains capable,” explains the director of the German Tank Museum in Muster on his social media channels.

However, despite the threats from the air, tanks are also under greater threat on the ground than before, writes Yavuz Turkgenci in the magazine Breaking Defense. DThe retired three-star general of the Turkish Armed Forces believes that, in addition to solutions in tank design, new tactics in combined arms combat are absolutely necessary: ​​”The creative tactics of tank destroyer teams can inflict significant losses on tanks. Any scenario in which these teams could successfully separate infantry from tanks would lead to a very dangerous equation. But tank unit commanders could potentially solve the problem by using creative combined arms tactics.” (Karsten Hinzmann)