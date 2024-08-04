Deputy Chepa: F-16 arrival in Ukraine will be a test for Russian air defense

The arrival of American F-16 fighters on Ukrainian territory will be a test for Russian air defense systems, says Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he responded to the delivery of military aircraft to Kyiv.

“Our air defense systems have always been prepared for a number of specific objects as potential targets. Among these objects was the F-16. I think this will be a good test for debugging our air defense systems. I think the Americans will be unhappy when Ukrainian pilots suffer losses not only from air defense systems, but also from our Su-57 and other aircraft. We have very effective air-to-air missiles, they are much more effective than those that the F-16 can use,” the deputy said.

On August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that American F-16 aircraft had arrived in the country. He thanked the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for providing the equipment at Kyiv’s request. The head of state also published a video of the fighter jets flying overhead.

According to Politico, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium planned to send Kyiv more than 60 F-16s this summer.