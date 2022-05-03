Mariupol’s mayor assured that only three out of 14 vehicles reached safe territory so far, while there are still around 200 civilians in the Azovstal steelworks. In other news, Russia has reported the destruction of foreign weapons in Odessa.

The efforts and expectations of the last hours were focused on the rescue operation of the people who remained in the Azovstal steelworks. Dozens of vehicles were filled to evacuate civilians.

For the course of this Tuesday, it is expected that an important column of the convoy will arrive in Zaporizhia. However, the mayor of Mariúpol warned that some buses are not in safe places and there are still 200 inhabitants in the factory complex.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, May 3:

07:09 (BOG) Attacks on Azovstal steel mill resume

This Tuesday the Russian offensives against the metallurgical factory where the last focus of Ukrainian resistance lies in Mariúpol were reactivated.

“Units of the Russian Army and the Donetsk People’s Republic began to destroy firing positions with artillery and aircraft,” said Vadim Astafiev, a spokesman for the Moscow Defense Ministry.

Russian authorities accused Ukrainian soldiers and members of the Azov battalion of having used the ceasefire of recent days for humanitarian operations to move into combat positions.

A view shows an Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 22, 2022. © Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

“A ceasefire was declared that Azov and the Ukrainian military who are stationed at the plant took advantage of. They came out of the basement, took up fire positions in the territory and in the factory building,” the RIA agency quoted the ministry as saying.

06:35 (BOG) Russia destroyed foreign arms depot in Odessa

The spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashénkov, explained that “hangars were destroyed with drones, rockets and supplies from the United States and European countries.”

The military supplies were kept at an airfield in the Odessa region, where the Ukrainian Army receives weapons. Moscow attacked the logistics center with high-precision missiles.

Separately, Russian forces also hit an S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher in Kulbakino, on the outskirts of Mikolaiv.

6:11 (BOG) Awaiting the arrival of the Mariupol rescue convoy

Evacuees from the steelworks facilities who boarded buses last Sunday in the city taken by Russian troops are expected to reach Zaporizhia on Tuesday.

The authorities trust that a large column of vehicles that make up the operation commanded by the United Nations and the Red Cross will enter safe Ukrainian territory at this time.

BREAKING: The safe passage operation that left #mariupol over the weekend has safely arrived in Zaporzhzhia. Our teams, working with @AN personnel, escorted +100 people who were able to leave the city and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/fjChmhsOVb — ICRC (@ICRC) May 3, 2022



The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said that the buses are moving forward and the evacuations continue, although he avoided giving details.

“We are limiting the information and we hope that those rescued from Azovstal will reach Ukraine,” he said.

However, a little earlier, Boichenko also stated that only 3 of the 14 groups had ended up in safe territory, while there are dozens of others whose whereabouts are unknown.

5:44 (BOG) Mayor of Mariupol affirms that about 200 people remain in Azovstal

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday that there are still more than 200 civilian refugees along with Ukrainian fighters in the extensive property of the steel plant in the port city.

In addition, he explained that there are also 100,000 inhabitants -there were 400,000 who populated the city before the war- who continue to live in Mariúpol.

