Deputy Shvytkin called Kyiv’s refusal of a truce on Christmas day a reflection of the position of the West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal of Russia’s proposed Christmas truce in the war zone reflects the position of Western states, said Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the purpose of Moscow’s initiative.

“This is an indicator that Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the conditions that we previously put forward, and subject to the realities with the territories – Kherson, Zaporozhye, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). At the same time, a clear position of the countries of the West and Ukraine is manifested here. They stated that they were not ready to follow this path and declare a truce during Christian holidays, ”he reacted to Kyiv’s position.

Moscow offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to declare a ceasefire on Ukrainian territory. It will operate along the entire line of contact between the parties from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

The head of state suggested that Kyiv do the same. “Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” the presidential decree says.

The decision of the Russian leader was a reaction to the idea of ​​the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill. He had previously called for a truce so that Orthodox believers could attend Christmas services.

On December 14, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no proposals for a New Year or Christmas truce, this topic was not on the agenda.

Kyiv’s opinion

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, was the first to respond to Russia’s initiative. He stated that the Russian Orthodox Church acts as a propagandist of hostilities, and not the authority of Orthodoxy. “Therefore, the statement of the ROC about the “Christmas truce” is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal of the Russian authorities. In his opinion, under this pretext, Moscow will begin preparations for a “new wave of aggression” against Ukraine and Europe.

“They want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the Donbass for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized closer to our positions,” he said in a video message.

International reaction

US President Joe Biden questioned the sincerity of Moscow’s proposal. He called the idea of ​​introducing a temporary truce a desire for respite.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US does not have much confidence in Russia’s announced ceasefire. He added that Washington fears that Russia will use “any pause” in hostilities to regroup and rebuild its troops.

The European Union also said that they do not trust Russia’s unilaterally declared temporary ceasefire in the special operation zone on Christmas Day. They would like to see concrete actions there, including the withdrawal of troops and equipment.

In turn, UN Secretary General António Guterres noted that he would welcome a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during the Christmas period. Pope Francis also supported Russia’s proposal, said Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (ARC).