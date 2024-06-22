Senator Karasin: Moscow will react in the same way to the US closure of the Russian visa center

Russia will react in the same way if the United States closes branches of the Russian visa center in Washington and New York, says Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he reacted to the plans of the American side.

Our response will be harsh, and US consular offices will suffer. We don’t have many US citizens who are in Russia, and apparently in the near future not many Americans will want to travel to our Russian cities and regions. Nevertheless, the answer will apparently be mirrored, but we will draw more serious and large-scale conclusions from this Grigory KarasinRussian senator

“The United States continues its anti-Russian line in its practical policy. Moreover, they continue it not only in the economic, financial, military, but also in the purely humanitarian sphere. They strive to do [хуже] the life of our compatriots who would like to travel, obtain visas, travel from country to country, not necessarily to and from the USA, in the hope that these citizens will be unhappy as a result, dissatisfied with the existing order in our home – naive reasoning of the absolutely ignorant people who do not understand the nature of the Russian person,” the senator said.

As stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, American authorities have decided to close the Russian visa center with branches in Washington and New York. According to him, the situation around Russian diplomatic missions is getting worse all the time.

“This is a serious additional burden for us. And given the fact that our consulates general in Houston and New York are drained of blood,” he said. The diplomat added that the embassy will do everything possible to provide compatriots with the necessary legal and consular services.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has already promised that Moscow will give an adequate response, reports TASS.