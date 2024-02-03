Senator Karasin called the new plan to confiscate Moscow assets an act of banditry

Russia will not accept any plan to confiscate Moscow’s assets blocked in foreign accounts, says Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the West’s new idea to withdraw these funds.

“Russia will react to this as an act of international banditry. Absolutely blatant, violating all international rules, including banking rules. This absolutely does not correspond to any moral and professional criteria for the whole matter. We are simply forced to shrug our shoulders, but in addition to throwing up our hands, we draw appropriate conclusions,” the senator said.

The Belgian government has presented a plan to Western countries and G7 states that could allow Russian assets frozen in Europe to be seized in favor of Ukraine.

According to the idea, debt securities will be issued, with the help of which funds will be raised for the restoration of Ukraine, secured by Russian frozen assets. Kyiv’s allies will demand that Moscow repay the debt on the issued obligations, and in case of refusal, they will begin to confiscate frozen assets. This will help circumvent some of the legal obstacles to the confiscation of Russian funds.

After the start of a special military operation in 2022, Western countries froze the assets of the Central Bank of Russia. The Treasury Department estimated the amount to be about $300 billion. The head of the department, Anton Siluanov, noted that Moscow had lost access to half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Ukraine and Western countries have long been discussing the issue of transferring this money to Kyiv as support, but they cannot find legal justification in the legislation for this.