Russia hopes that the United States has the courage to face the truth and stop speaking on behalf of the UN Security Council (SC) about Iran. So in the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the US statement on the restoration of sanctions against Iran.

“To assert now that sanctions resolutions against Iran have been restored is wishful thinking. We hope that our American colleagues will have the courage to finally face the truth and stop speaking on behalf of the UN Security Council. Illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States, by definition, cannot have international legal consequences for other countries and lead to the emergence of obligations to restrict legitimate cooperation with Iran, ”reads a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

They recalled resolution 2231, adopted in 2015, which contains a mechanism for the automatic renewal of UN sanctions against Iran if the country does not fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The document, which is valid for 10 years from the date of its adoption, suggests that in the event of serious violations, Iran will be able to avoid sanctions only if the UN Security Council adopts a relevant resolution. If at least one of its permanent members speaks out against it, the sanctions will automatically be renewed within 30 days from the moment the Security Council is notified.

Iran and the six international negotiators in July 2015 reached a historic agreement to resolve the long-standing problem of the Iranian atom. The months-long negotiations ended with the adoption of the JCPOA, the implementation of which completely removes the previously imposed economic and financial sanctions from Iran by the UN Security Council, the United States and the European Union.

The deal in its original form did not last even three years: in May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from it and the restoration of tough sanctions against Tehran.

Earlier on September 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the restoration of sanctions against Iran in defiance of the UN.