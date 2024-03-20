Deputy Chepa: the silence of the West after the attacks on nuclear power plants is pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces into recklessness

The silence of the West after attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack nuclear power plants (NPPs) is pushing Kiev to reckless actions, as they feel impunity, says First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa. This is how the deputy responded to Kyiv’s attempt to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“When they commit terrorist acts, first of all, they expect that the effect of their actions will be very loud. Those people who are behind this do not think about the consequences, nor about the people living nearby, including the people living in their countries, who will also be affected by this. In general, they think only about their own personal interests, so they continue to commit such actions, the number of terrorist acts is growing. We see practically no reaction from the West, so they feel impunity on that side, this pushes them to reckless actions,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, Mash said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with at least five drones and one S-200 missile. Officially, the authorities did not report an attempt to attack a critical infrastructure facility, but reported on repelling an attack on the Kursk region. Subsequently, the Kursk NPP reported that the station was operating normally.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The nuclear power plant is among the top four power plants of all types in Russia in terms of the volume of electricity generated.