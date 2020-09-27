Russia called on both sides of the conflict to cease fire in Karabakh and start negotiations. This is stated in a message posted on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry emphasizes that in the conflict zone, intense shelling is going on from both sides. “There are reports of losses. We call on the parties to immediately cease fire and start negotiations in order to stabilize the situation, ”the ministry responded.

The conflict on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated again on Sunday, September 27. President of the unrecognized republic Arayik Harutyunyan introduced martial law in Nagorno-Karabakh and announced a gathering of men over 18 years old. The Armenian authorities took similar measures. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Azerbaijan planned the escalation of the situation in advance. “The recent aggressive statements of Azerbaijan, large-scale joint military exercises with Turkey, as well as the refusal to monitor the OSCE show that the aggression was pre-planned, it was a large-scale provocation against peace and security in the region,” he said.

The conflict has been dragging on since the late 1980s after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the early 1990s, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the situation have been going on since 1992, but the conflict periodically flares up with renewed vigor.