Deputy Chepa said that negotiations with Ukraine will depend on the state at the front

Negotiations with Ukraine are needed, and Russia is ready for them. But the timing of the resumption of dialogue will depend on the state of affairs at the front. This is how, in an interview with Lenta.ru, Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, reacted to the possible date for the start of the negotiation process announced by Ukraine.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy David Arakhamia said that new negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow could take place in the second half of 2023. He noted that the dialogue will take place when the electoral cycles start working both in Russia and in the United States.

I am in favor of starting negotiations as soon as possible Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

“But knowing the position of Ukraine, knowing the preconditions that they put forward and put forward, knowing how the negotiations took place in March, I am not inclined to take the dates from such statements very seriously,” Chepa said.

The deputy is also convinced that the US electoral cycle will not affect the process of resuming the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

I do not think that even the electoral cycle that is now in the United States will somehow seriously affect the possibility of negotiations Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

“There is a possibility that after some time the Republicans will raise questions about control over the spending of funds allocated to Ukraine. This, to some extent, can slow down the following flows of both money and weapons. But conceptually, America will continue its line, because this is its strategic program,” he concluded.

On November 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Russia and noted that he did not close the door to dialogue if Moscow was ready for peace. The politician said that the most important condition is the restoration of justice.