Senator Dzhabarov said that Russia will be able to overcome new Western sanctions

Russia will be able to find a way to overcome the new Western restrictions, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he reacted to the entry into force of the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union.

“Any sanctions cause some harm, sanctions are not painless. But I think that we will calmly overcome these sanctions. Life has taught us that in difficult situations we must rely on ourselves. They even banned used cars from being imported into Russia, but this is even good – there will be less rubbish in our country. I think they cut a lot of things for themselves. For example, they banned the transportation of oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Poland to Germany – let them buy twice as much in other countries. Our price was cheaper due to transit,” the senator believes.

We will find options, ways to overcome these sanctions. Not bypassing, as they say, but overcoming. I think a lot of countries are interested in maintaining relations with us. And how it will be – I think experts will find a way out of the situation Vladimir DzhabarovRussian senator

On June 23, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the entry into force of the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. 87 defense industrial companies fell under the restrictions. They also touched on foreign enterprises, which, according to the European Union, help Moscow to circumvent existing sanctions.