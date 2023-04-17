Deputy Chepa explained the decision of the G7 to maintain support for Kyiv with the phrase “they cannot back down”

The G7 countries, in particular the United States, will continue to implement their ideas, because the defeat of Ukraine for them is their political defeat. Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated this in an interview with Lenta.ru. Thus, he reacted to the decision of the heads of foreign affairs agencies to maintain anti-Russian sanctions and further assistance to Kyiv.

All G7 countries are acting on the instructions of the United States, the parliamentarian believes. “And despite the absolutely obvious failure of their plans, they will continue to fulfill their ideas, because they are well aware that the defeat of Ukraine for them is nothing but their political defeat,” Chepa said.

They cannot retreat, as this will mean an admission of defeat, the deputy is convinced. Therefore, in his opinion, now the G7 countries will make every effort to somehow smooth the situation and look for ways out of this situation. “It is clear that they were counting on completely different results, and today they are forced to maneuver in this situation in some way,” he summed up.

During the session on the situation around Ukraine, the G7 foreign ministers decided to maintain sanctions against Russia, strengthen control over their observance, and also agreed to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier it became known that the G7 countries are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on diamonds weighing one carat or more, which are mined by the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa. Presumably, new restrictions may be approved at the upcoming summit of the heads of the G7 countries, which is scheduled for May.