Senator Tsekov said that Russia will not allow the construction of the Bayraktar plant in Ukraine

Ukraine will not be able to complete the construction of a plant for the production of Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles on its territory. This is how Sergey Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with Lenta.ru, reacted to the start of work on the construction of the enterprise.

“I doubt that they will build this enterprise on the territory of Ukraine, because a special military operation is underway in Ukraine. How can it be built taking into account the fact that it will produce equipment to fight us? Can we allow this? I think that we will not allow this,” the Russian senator said.

If the construction is completed, the production of equipment that Ukraine now uses during the hostilities will be impossible. A member of the upper house of parliament recalled that in the course of a special military operation, Russia is destroying military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

It will be a Ukrainian plant, not a Turkish one. And if this is a Ukrainian plant, then this is a plant that is the target for attack by the Russian Federation Sergey TsekovRussian senator

The start of the construction of a plant for the production of Turkish drones earlier on Friday, August 12, was announced by Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Makina.

“We have long-term plans for projects with Ukraine. Baykar started building a factory, research center and advanced manufacturing center there, where we want to manufacture all systems. Not only the fuselage, but also electronics, software – everything we do here. Our investment plans are moving forward now,” he said.

For the construction of the enterprise, the company acquired a land plot in the republic. Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the project should be implemented before the end of 2022.