None of the Russian instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) were captured or killed. Thus, the Russian ambassador reacted to reports of the murder of fighters from the Wagner private military company (PMC), reports RIA News…

According to him, the information about the deaths of Russians in the CAR is fake.

Earlier, the local edition of Corbeau News reported that the rebels in the Central African Republic announced the murder of the Wagner PMC fighters. According to the anti-government Coalition of Patriots for Change, one Russian was taken hostage, and several more were killed.

Representatives of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières confirmed that on the day of the fighting with government forces near the town of Bambari on February 10, local morgues did receive the bodies of those killed, but did not provide details.

In December 2020, Russia sent 300 military instructors to the country at the request of the CAR authorities. It was clarified that on the spot they would train the servicemen of the republic’s national army. At the same time, information appeared that Russian mercenaries began to help the CAR army – they were noticed 130 kilometers north-west of the republic’s capital Bangui, along with mercenaries from Rwanda and representatives of the CAR Armed Forces (FACA).