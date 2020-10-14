The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky commented on the data on possible EU sanctions against six Russians, including the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, because of the situation with Alexei Navalny. In an interview with reporters, the parliamentarian expressed the opinion that this is another attempt by the EU under a far-fetched pretext to bring under restrictions those who did not fall under them earlier. RIA News…

“These are the most worthy people, everyone who is next to the president of Russia,” Slutsky responded. “The mechanics are simple, the mechanics are destructive, deceitful, delusional.” He added that if sanctions are imposed, the Russian authorities will respond in a mirror image. According to the deputy, the situation around Navalny and the next sanctions hysteria against Russia are separating Moscow and Brussels on opposite sides of common sense.

Related materials

“I share the healthy pessimism of the Russian Foreign Minister regarding the development of cooperation with the EU institutions,” the deputy said, adding that Moscow has always advocated equal cooperation, while respecting mutual obligations.

On October 14, the American newspaper The New York Times learned from three European officials about the EU’s plans to impose sanctions against six Russians. In addition to Bortnikov, the list includes, in particular, Deputy Defense Ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, head of the presidential department for domestic policy Andrei Yarin and presidential envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo. They also want to impose restrictions on the developers of Novichok, which was allegedly found in Navalny’s body.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised a mirror response from Moscow to EU sanctions over the situation with Navalny.

Navalny’s health worsened sharply on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German experts said that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in his body. At the same time, Russian doctors did not find any poisons in Navalny’s body.