Deputy Zavarzin called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to attack Moscow with drones convulsions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow are a convulsion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is how retired Colonel General Viktor Zavarzin, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, responded to Kyiv’s renewed actions towards the Russian capital in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“They try to constantly attack. We have now strengthened our air defense systems and have developed means against these drones. And they are all working successfully,” the parliamentarian said.

According to Zavarzin, such attacks will continue because the resources of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being reduced. He added that Ukrainian drones are launched under the supervision of the United States and Great Britain.

“We will shoot everything down. I am sure that the Ministry of Defense is aware of this task. And now we are carrying out additional measures specifically to combat drones,” the deputy concluded.

On the night of Monday, November 20, air defense forces in the area of ​​the Elektrostal urban district repelled an attack by a UAV flying towards Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this.

On the night of Sunday, November 19, the air defense system also destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow. The incident occurred in the Bogorodsky urban district. The wreckage of the drone fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway near the village of Monino near Moscow.