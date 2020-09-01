The Russian Ministry of Defense has responded to NATO’s accusations of violating the Danish state border during the interception of an American bomber by a Su-27 fighter. The corresponding statement of the department leads RIA News…

For example, the Ministry of Defense denied these data, noting that the Russian plane was escorted by the US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber in strict accordance with the International Airspace Rules.

The Su-27 from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet did not violate the borders of other states, which is confirmed by means of objective control. The entire flight took place over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea to identify the aircraft and prevent violation of the Russian border.

We are talking about the interception of an American bomber, which took place on 28 August. After the American plane turned away from the state border, the Su-27 returned safely to the home airfield.