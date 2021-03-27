The head of the department of microbiology of latent infections of the Gamaleya Institute Viktor Zuev appreciated the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who instructed to create the world’s best vaccine against coronavirus. He shared his opinion on the air of NSN.

The scientist recalled that Minsk has launched the industrial production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. “So they take our vaccine! Of course, the best in the world! They have our technology. Now it is important that they quickly set up production according to the technology transferred to them and start grafting, ”Zuev noted.

According to him, the Belarusian leader sometimes wants to surprise the citizens, so his statements should not be taken seriously. “And why does he say that, the devil only knows, we have to ask him already. The man blurted out something, why attract the public to this? ” – emphasized the employee of the Institute named after Gamaleya.

On March 26, Lukashenko instructed Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich to accelerate the development of a domestic vaccine against coronavirus. Thus, the Belarusian drug should be developed as soon as possible, since the Belarusians already “know something” and can use the experience of Russia, Europe and China. “We need to stand on the shoulders of those who have already done this and make a good vaccine. If we get a reliable, high-quality – 98-99 percent guarantee – this will be a breakthrough, ”the head of state said.

Currently, Belarus is vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine released in Russia. Mass vaccination in the country will begin in April, now the drug is distributed among doctors, social workers and the military.