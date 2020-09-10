Moscow will reply to Berlin’s threats to take motion over the scenario with Alexei Navalny if its threats come true. Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s everlasting consultant to the Group for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, advised about this, he’s quoted RIA News…

He additionally famous the readiness of Russia to behave within the situations of the mechanisms of the conference on the prohibition of chemical weapons utilized by Germany.

Associated supplies

Ivan Timofeev, program director of the Russian Worldwide Affairs Council (RIAC), believes that the scenario with Navalny may have a nasty impact on relations between the nations. For instance, Germany and the EU could also be much less decided to impede US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline.

On September 7, German authorities spokesman Steffen Seibert reported that the nation’s Chancellor Angela Merkel admits a change in perspective in direction of Nord Stream 2 and the introduction of sanctions in opposition to it due to the scenario across the Russian. Previous to that, she argued that the venture is solely financial and never associated to politics.

Alexei Navalny grew to become ailing on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the aircraft urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. The German authorities introduced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian docs declare that the checks didn’t present the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s physique. The pinnacle doctor of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the affected person had a carbohydrate steadiness dysfunction.

Tales with out censorship and bans – within the “Tape of the Backside” in Telegram