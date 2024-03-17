Deputy Chepa: Russia is ready to respond to French ground operations in Ukraine

Russia is ready to respond to French ground operations on the territory of Ukraine, says Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. This is how, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, he responded to the corresponding statement by French leader Emmanuel Macron.

“Russia can and will respond very seriously to actions that will endanger our citizens. But I want to say about Macron’s statement: he constantly makes different statements, then retracts these statements. In France, this causes great outrage among many citizens and politicians. Macron needs to stop and think about what he is talking about,” the deputy said.

According to the parliamentarian, Macron’s activity regarding the Ukrainian conflict is connected with his political ambitions

“This is difficult to explain, such is his position, the inconsistency in many statements. On the one hand, there is clearly an attempt to take on the functions of a leader in Europe, on the other hand, these are big risks, because his own voters could demolish him for such things,” he concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not rule out that Paris could conduct ground operations in Ukraine to counter Russian troops. He spoke about this in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

According to him, France's strength lies in its ability to do this. At the same time, the politician added that he would not like such a development of events and does not intend to initiate it.