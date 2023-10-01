Deputy Novikov doubted that Britain would not send instructors to Ukraine

The UK’s decision not to send its military instructors to Ukraine until the conflict with Russia is over may change. This is how, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov responded to the corresponding statement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The statements that Western politicians make, refuting each other, do not at all mean that the entire veil of secrets about their plans, including those related to the Ukrainian direction, is open to the public Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

“The constant imitation of the discussion in the West about what means are worth helping, what are not, what is worth it now, what means tomorrow – this is some kind of attempt to accustom the society of Western countries to the fact that support will continue in the future. To take Sunak’s statements at face value and hope that this kind of project will not be implemented would be very naive,” the deputy explained.

On October 1, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London would send its military specialists to Ukraine only after the end of a special military operation. “No British soldiers will be sent to take part in the current conflict,” he said. At the same time, the politician noted that Ukrainian military personnel will undergo training on the territory of the kingdom.

On September 30, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the country would deploy its troops on Ukrainian territory for the first time. He clarified that the British military will train soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.