Zavarzin called Alaudinov’s statement about Akhmat fighters in captivity emotional

The State Duma has responded to the refusal of the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, to help Chechen fighters who voluntarily surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Zavarzin called this decision emotional.

“This is all said emotionally. All the Chechen fighters there (in the area of ​​the special military operation – note from “Lenta.ru”) fight well. They have an ambiguous attitude towards this, when they surrender, to put it mildly. Therefore, this is an emotional statement,” Zavarzin said.

In his opinion, it is first necessary to figure out how exactly and for what reason the fighters surrendered. Such cases happen, the deputy added, and just the other day there was an exchange of more than a hundred people. “So all this will calm down. I think everything will be fine,” he concluded.

Viktor Zavarzin. Photo: Vladimir Fedorenko / RIA Novosti

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” refused to rescue fighters from captivity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Major General Apti Alaudinov spoke on his Telegram channel about the Chechen fighters who voluntarily surrendered to Ukrainian captivity. He stated that he was not going to help them and explained his position.

“I don’t think you even deserve to live, because I’m surprised how you’re going to live after you raised your paws and surrendered like little girls?” the major general was indignant.

Apti Alaudinov. Photo: Alexander Reka/TASS

He admitted that he was furious over the published videos in which Ukrainian soldiers allow Russian prisoners to call their relatives in Chechnya. And they, in turn, ask their relatives to contact Apti Alaudinov, because “he knows how to exchange them.”

In response to this, Alaudinov emphasized that he differentiates between those who surrendered voluntarily without a fight and those who surrendered against their will. In his opinion, for a Chechen to surrender is a disgrace that can only be washed away with blood, and he has no respect for the former Akhmat fighters who voluntarily surrendered to the enemy. He also added that the prisoners are mistaken if they think that he “would intercede, or ask, or do anything” to free them from captivity.

Five servicemen from the Akhmat-Chechnya unit surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Earlier, Alaudinov reported that Chechen fighters voluntarily surrendered to Ukrainian captivity during the fighting in the Kursk region. For a Chechen, there is nothing more shameful than being captured, the major general emphasized.

“A Chechen who was captured is no longer a Kadyrovite,” Alaudinov said. He noted that he already knows the names and surnames of those who voluntarily became prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.