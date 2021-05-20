Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin reacted sharply to the initiative to expand the presence of the US military in Greenland. This is reported by Berlingske.

“There is no place for NATO and its weapons in the Arctic,” the diplomat said. He noted that the strengthening of the American presence in Greenland would mean Copenhagen’s refusal of responsibility for the preservation of the “low voltage zone” in the region.

The publication also provides a more detailed criticism of the actions of NATO countries in the region by the representative of Russia. The ambassador said that accusations of Russia in the militarization of the Arctic are groundless, since all the development of the military sphere is taking place within the state borders of the Russian Federation – the Russian state has not claimed and is not going to claim the entire Arctic.

At the same time, the deployment of foreign armed forces near the northern borders of Russia capable of striking Russian targets can hardly be called a step towards stability in the Arctic region, the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States and Canada support the status of the Arctic as a region of peaceful cooperation. The day before, he accused Russia of “illegal claims” in the region.