This Thursday, 12,126 new positives of covid-19 have been detected in Russia, which is 633 more than the previous day and the highest number of infections achieved since the beginning of the pandemic. Until now, the Russian record was in the 11,656 infected that were counted on May 11, the date from which they began to decrease. But with the beginning of the second wave, last September, the daily number of infected has been increasing. In one month, the daily number of new infections nearly doubled.

Russia remains the fourth country in the world with the highest incidence of infections, behind the United States, India and Brazil. The total number of infected by covid since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 1,272,238 people, of which 1,009,421 were cured. Since Thursday, 201 new deaths have also been recorded, ten more than the previous day, which places a total of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic at 22,257. There are still 240,560 active cases.

3,701 new infections by covid-19 have been registered in Moscow, which is 378 more than the previous day. The total of infected in Moscow currently stands at 321,812 of which 259,127 managed to recover. The first city in the country also records 33 new deaths, thus reaching a total of 5,530 deaths.

Municipal authorities have mandated that Moscow companies telecommute, at least 30% of their workforce until October 28. Also until that date and, as of this Friday, the free transport vouchers for schoolchildren and over 65s will stop working, as a way to keep them at home and given that the school holidays lasted on October 5 for two weeks , Until 19th October.

According to the Interfax agency, the Moscow City Council is analyzing the situation and could announce next week new restrictions to deal with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Russian media are already talking about saturation in hospitals, although at an official level they ensure that everything is under control.

Moscow’s deputy mayor, Anastasia Rákova, maintains that “we have sufficient health resources right now”, although she acknowledges that “let’s be frank, there is a finite number of beds in hospitals And, however much we increase them, if we do not stop the current wave of coronavirus, sooner or later, the capacity of the health system will be exhausted.