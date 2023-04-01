Putin changes the Russian ambassador in Italy: Paramonov arrives in Razov’s place

“The changeover will be made official next week, but it is now certain: the Russian ambassador Sergej Razov will leave Italy“. Repubblica writes today, which explains how “his place will be taken by the current director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksej Paramonov, former consul in Milan, decorated as a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2018 and as Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy in 2020”.

According to Republic, Razov “in the last period he had certainly not helped to smooth out bilateral relations between Italy and Russia exacerbated by the Russian offensive in Ukraine. His last invective dates back to mid-February. “By supplying arms to Kiev, Italy, perhaps against its will (at least against the will of a large part of its citizens) gets dragged into a military confrontation, becoming a party to the conflict”, he said, interviewed by Ansa for then hammer once again on the “ingratitude” of our country which would have forgotten Moscow’s aid during the pandemic or after the earthquake in L’Aquila”.

According to Republic, “Paramonov’s appointment could at least bring communication back to a less harsh level of dialectic.” And he is considered a moderate, he speaks excellent Italian. Even if last year he called Italy “one of the most hostile countries”. Threatening “irreversible consequences” in case of joining the system of sanctions against Moscow. Paramonov also attacked then Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini at the time. Calling him “one of the main hawks and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government”. At least for now, it is difficult for harmony to blossom again between Moscow and Italy.

