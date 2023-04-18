Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz, and Lucas Maier

Russia and Ukraine suffer heavy casualties in the battles. Kiev reports “dozens” of executions. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 18, 7:36 a.m: Russia has again suffered heavy losses in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of Ukraine in its morning summary, 470 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the past 24 hours. In addition, six drones are said to have been destroyed. The information could not be checked independently.

Losses by Russia (as of April 18)

soldiers : so far a total of about 183,130 (+470)

: so far a total of about 183,130 (+470) drones : 2353 (+6)

: 2353 (+6) Armored Fighting Vehicles : 7098 (+11)

: 7098 (+11) tank : 3661 (+1)

: 3661 (+1) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of April 18

Update from April 18, 5:06 am: Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries are fighting together for Bakhmut – and are now taking more coordinated action against the Ukrainian defenders. Among other things, paratroopers took over two districts of Bakhmut, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. This information could not be verified independently.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed the joint approach. Accordingly, the regular troops protect the flanks of his private army. Recently, Prigozhin repeatedly criticized the fact that the Russian Ministry of Defense was doing too little to take Bakhmut. Above all, the confidant of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had complained about a lack of ammunition.

The Ukrainian side recently confirmed that Russian fighters had advanced into the center of Bakhmut. According to Russian information, around 80 percent of the city, which had around 70,000 inhabitants before the war, has been conquered. Despite everything, Ukraine does not want to give up Bachmut.

Ukraine War: Russia suffers casualties. (Archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Ukraine war: Russia razes Bakhmut to the ground

Update from April 17, 10:30 p.m.: Russian forces have increased the use of heavy artillery and airstrikes in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. This is reported by Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, on Telegram. “The use of heavy artillery and air strikes on the Bakhmut front has intensified. The enemy is simply leveling the buildings and infrastructure of Bakhmut,” Maliar wrote.

Ukraine war: East still “epicenter of hostilities”

Update from April 17, 8:50 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled dozens of attacks by Russian troops in the east of the country on Monday. In its daily situation report, the General Staff in Kiev named the cities of Bakhmut and Marjinka as the “epicenter of the fighting”. In the course of the day, around 50 attacks from five different directions were repelled “with high enemy casualties”. The information could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a series of attacks on Russian positions. Among other things, a base for electronic warfare was hit. The exact location was not mentioned. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine for more than a year.

Ukraine war: Russia is now recruiting regular soldiers

Update from April 17, 7:00 p.m.: Russia is now also recruiting contract soldiers in the annexed Crimea. N-tv According to the local recruiting office, it has set up a stand with weapons and is trying to create an image as an attractive employer. Converted with a bonus of almost 4500 euros, voluntary fighters are remunerated. Even if the stand attracts people interested in the military, according to n-tv, the Ukraine war remains a sensitive issue in Crimea.

Ukraine war: Navalny ‘deeply outraged’ by Kara-Mursa’s conviction

Update from April 17, 4:43 p.m.: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reacted “deeply indignant” to the sentence of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Mursa to 25 years in prison. According to Navalny, the verdict was “illegal, shameless and simply fascist”. He said so in a voice message published Monday by his team in online services. “I believe that Vladimir Kara-Mursa was persecuted for political reasons,” it said. Kara-Mursa was found guilty by a Moscow court on Monday of “high treason”, “spreading misinformation” about the Russian army and working illegally for an “undesirable”.

Kara-Mursa said last week that he did not regret any of his statements, despite the long prison sentence he was threatened with. However, he blames himself for not having been able to convince enough compatriots and politicians in democratic countries of the danger that the current Kremlin leadership poses to Russia and the world. The well-known activist is a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and was a confidante of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015.

“Dozens” of videos of executions of Ukrainians in Russian POWs

Update from April 17, 4:30 p.m.: According to its human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine already has “dozens” of videos of executions of its citizens in Russian captivity. In an interview published on Monday by the Internet portal Ukrainska Pravda Lubinez said: “These are decapitations, cutting off genitals, cutting off ears, noses, limbs and fingers”. Several perpetrators have been identified. At least one has already been killed in fighting. Lubinets accused the Russian side of systematically violating the Geneva Conventions for the Protection of Prisoners of War.

A video circulated on social media last week showing a man in a Russian uniform beheading a suspected Ukrainian prisoner of war. Several similar clips showing executions and mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war had already been circulated on the Internet beforehand. The UN has documented violations of international conventions on both sides.

April 17 update at 2:22 p.m: Poland and Hungary want to stop importing grain from Ukraine by July – citing their farmers. The EU Commission considers this unacceptable.

War in Ukraine: Kiev gives indication of the amount of its own losses

First report from April 17th: Kiev – So far, Ukraine has not provided any information on the number of its wounded and dead. Only estimates exist for the total number of Ukrainian victims. Kiev regards the numbers as a state secret. An interview with the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov published on Sunday (April 16) was therefore a novelty.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper La Razon he gave an indication of the approximate amount of his own losses since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression: “I can not tell you an exact number, but assure you that it is lower than the number of dead in the earthquake in Turkey.” According to Turkish information More than 50,000 people died in the February 6 earthquake.

War in Ukraine: Kiev publishes new figures on Russia’s losses

Kiev does speak very well about the losses on Russia’s side. According to the latest information, Moscow lost almost 600 soldiers within a day. The Ukrainian General Staff recently published the following figures on Facebook:

soldiers : So far a total of about 182,660 (+590)

: So far a total of about 182,660 (+590) tank : 3660 (+3)

: 3660 (+3) Armored vehicles : 7087 (+4)

: 7087 (+4) artillery systems : 2804 (+9)

: 2804 (+9) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 17. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war: security experts see “stalemate on the battlefield”

Meanwhile, several security experts have urged the West to go “all the way” in military support to Ukraine. In a guest post for the daily mirror they wrote that the “current level of gradual and hesitant military support” will only produce a “stalemate on the battlefield.”

The article was written by, among others, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen. Heusgen as a former foreign policy adviser to the Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and his colleagues emphasized that a victory for Ukraine was “not inevitable”. According to this, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is betting that “his determination is stronger than that of his opponents and that he can win a war of attrition”.

In addition to Heusgen, the guest article was written by ex-Obama adviser James Jones, former NATO commander-in-chief for transformation and French military adviser Stéphane Abrial, former Italian foreign policy adviser Stefano Stefanini, and Simon McDonald, former Secretary of State at the British Foreign Office. (frs/nak/AFP/dpa)