Russia plans to nationalize luxury vacation home of the president Zelensky in the Black Sea to finance his war devastating. The Russian authorities, headed by Sergei Aksionov, the leader of Crimea, have made the decision to expropriate property belonging to Ukrainian citizens, including the residence of the Ukrainian president and properties of politicians and magnates.

The vacation home, located in the picturesque seaside town of Livadia, was purchased in 2013 but never visited by Zelensky due to Russia’s takeover of the region. Now, this controversial action seeks to raise funds for the war conflict that plagues the region.

The property in question, whose value is estimated at approximately $800,000was purchased by Olena Zelenski, wife of the president, from a Russian oligarch for less than half its market price.

According to international sources, the transaction was carried out in April 2013 for the sum of $163,893. Now this investment could become a propaganda weapon for Russia, as it the sale of the residence would contribute to financing the military aggression against Ukraine.

The nationalization of properties does not stop here. Vladimir Konstantinov, spokesman for the Crimean legislature, has announced that all expropriated properties will be sold to finance the special military operation.

Proceeds will also go towards provide aid to the families of fallen soldiers in the conflict and those who have been summoned during the partial military mobilization. This controversial measure, which has affected more than 700 properties since autumn 2022, is intended to have a positive social impact, according to Konstantinov.

However, There are doubts about the destination of the funds generated by the sales of these nationalized properties.

Although vineyards, factories and other assets have reportedly been sold, still it is not clear where the money raised has gone. This lack of transparency fuels speculation and increases controversy surrounding Russia’s actions in the Ukrainian conflict.