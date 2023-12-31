Russia has raised the number of dead to 24, including three children, and more than a hundred injured in Saturday's attacks on Belgorod, Bryansk and other cities in the southwest of the country. The Kremlin claimed that the bombings had hit civilian buildings and promised to punish Ukraine. On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Moscow forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Kharkov, 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, which mainly targeted apartment blocks, a cafeteria, a daycare and a hotel where international aid workers and journalists usually stay. There are about thirty injured. The attacks have also hit other regions, such as Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson in the south.

Saturday's attack, which mainly affected the city of Belgorod, and whose responsibility has not been officially claimed by kyiv – although several sources have confirmed it to RBC Ukraine and the BBC – is the largest of its kind since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, which this Sunday turns 676 days old. It came after one of the largest Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine on Friday, in which at least 39 people were killed. Russia's war against Ukraine, which has become a battle of attrition on the front lines, has intensified in recent days, coinciding with the New Year's Eve holidays—traditionally the biggest celebrations in both Russia and Ukraine. .

The Russian Ministry of Defense has assured this Sunday that the attack last night and this morning against Kharkiv, which before the large-scale invasion was the second most populated city with a Russian-speaking majority, has targeted “conception centers.” decisions”, in addition to stating that he has attacked places where there were soldiers and mercenaries.

The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has assured that Saturday's bombings affected 37 apartment buildings, three private homes and seven shops or cafes.

The Ukrainian authorities have reported that in the early hours of Sunday kyiv has also suffered drone attacks, but that most have been shot down. “On New Year's Eve the Russians want to intimidate our city,” said the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terejov, on social networks.

