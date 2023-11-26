Russian authorities included Andy Stone, Meta spokesman, on their wanted list this Sunday (26). The American is one of the main representatives of the company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp.

Despite indicating in the Russian Interior Ministry database that Stone violated the country’s criminal code, Russian authorities did not specify what the charges would be against the company’s communications director.

Since October 2022, Russia has considered Meta a “terrorist and extremist” organization. Strengthening the tone of censorship, the country also announced on the occasion the possibility of opening criminal proceedings against users of the social networks Facebook and WhatsApp in the country.