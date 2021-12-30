Two members of the punk band Pussy Riot have been put on a list of so-called foreign agents by Russia. It concerns founder Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Veronika Nikulsjina. Tolokonnikova has already announced that he will appeal the decision.











Six more people were placed on the list Thursday. These include journalist Taisija Bekbulatova and satirist Viktor Shenderovich. “These people are systematically distributing material to a large group of people while receiving money from abroad,” the government said in a statement.

Tolokonnikova responded in English on Instagram by saying that “the government can label its own ass”. Shenderovich said on a radio program that the government’s move is intended to drive him out of the country.

People and organizations referred to as foreign agents in Russia must be able to demonstrate where they receive money from, undergo regular investigations, and all their public utterances must be accompanied by a text that the content comes from a foreign agent. The term foreign agent was first used in 2012, and its use has expanded since then. Since last year, individuals have also been added to the list. Currently there are 111 people or organizations on the list.

Critics say the list is being used to make life difficult for critics of Putin’s regime.

