The Russian Justice deals a new blow to Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who last March interrupted a live program to protest with a poster about the war in Ukraine; an act that the Government of Vladimir Putin has prohibited in his country since the invasion began – what they call a “special military operation” – in the neighboring country. This time a court has ordered the reporter’s house arrest.

The court order, which in principle will be in force until October 9, is part of a case against Ovsyannikova for the alleged disclosure of false information about the Armed Forces, according to official Russian news agencies. The verdict comes two days after the police searched her home. According to the OVD-Info portal, the police proceedings are carried out within the framework of a criminal case that the authorities opened against their client after fining her three times, said the journalist’s lawyer, Dmitri Zajvatov, who specified that The case was initiated by the dissemination of “false” information about the actions of the Russian Army.

Justice imposed this Tuesday on the reporter a new fine of 40,000 rubles (about 650 euros) for criticizing the conflict on social networks. Specifically, and according to her lawyer, she was convicted of “discrediting” the Army. Putin’s laws could sentence her to up to 15 years in prison. “Everything has been very absurd,” criticizes the 44-year-old reporter.

Three economic sanctions



This latest punishment is added to the two previous economic sanctions imposed. The Meshchansky District Court, in the Russian capital, imposed a fine of 50,000 rubles (just under 800 euros) at the end of July after convicting her of the crime of defamation of the Armed Forces. And months before, another 30,000 rubles (about 255 euros) for “organizing a public event without authorization.”

Ovsiannikova, who was working on Channel 1 at the beginning of the offensive, interrupted a live program on March 14 with a banner to protest against the conflict, despite the fact that the Kremlin had prohibited journalists from talking about “invasion” or even of war”. ‘Not to the war. End the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you. Russians against the war,’ her poster said. For this act she was briefly arrested, although the consequences are not yet over for the journalist.