Russia | Putin’s speech showed that Russia’s means are running low under the anniversary of the war

In his policy speech, President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the START agreement. To the audience in his home country, the president focused on defending the “special operation” and assuring that Russia is doing well despite the sanctions.

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin the only unexpected thing in the nearly two-hour long speech was the announcement that Russia is suspending its participation in the START treaty limiting nuclear weapons.

Putin stressed that Russia will not withdraw from the agreement, but will suspend its participation in it for the time being. The president assured that the decision has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine and the actions of the West.

Russia and the United States had agreed at the beginning of the second year to extend the new START agreement for five years, which was considered to promote international and European security.

Putin has previously threatened to use nuclear weapons on several occasions, but now he conveyed a more concrete message to the international public by announcing the suspension of the START treaty.

Putin’s means are running low under the anniversary of the war, because, for example, Russia’s energy weapon has not disciplined European countries as hoped.

Putin claimed that the United States is currently developing new types of nuclear weapons, so the Russian Ministry of Defense and the nuclear energy company Rosatom must guarantee Russia’s readiness for nuclear tests. According to the president, Russia will only conduct nuclear tests if the United States conducts them first.

President of the United States Joe Biden will make his own speech later Tuesday evening in Poland.

Putin gave his annual keynote address to Russia’s political elite in Moscow at Gostinyi dvor near the Kremlin on Tuesday. As expected, the main focus of the speech was Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Soldiers from the “special operation” had been invited to the event.

Most of the speech was aimed at the domestic audience and had been heard many times before. Putin focused on defending the necessity and justification of the war. He thanked the citizens many times for their sacrifices and those participating in the “special operation” in various ways. As usual, he blamed NATO and the West for the start of the war.

“They unleashed the war. We used and will use force to stop it.”

In Russia, the past year has been lived in a state of increased anxiety and uncertainty, but the president did not offer his citizens any relief other than financial aid.

The war continues.

For soldiers and for their family the president promised new subsidies. A special fund will be established to help war veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

Putin assured that the Russian economy is doing well in many ways despite Western sanctions. Despite expectations, the Russian economy has not collapsed. The president praised, among other things, the country’s record grain harvest. According to Putin, the unemployment rate of 3.7 percent is historically low.

Putin spoke to the Russian Federation last time in April 2021. At that time, Russia had already concentrated its forces on the Ukrainian border and the Crimean peninsula.

Last year, Putin did not give his policy speech, but it was postponed to this year.