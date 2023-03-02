Russia | Putin’s speech about the “terrorist attack” on Bryansk raises the question of whether Russia is changing the definition of war

Claims of Thursday’s attack were unreliable. The situation was apparently further confused by a video released to the public by a Russian group operating in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainians of a “terrorist attack” in the Bryansk region of Russia in his speech on Thursday, the Russian news agency Tass reported.

According to Putin, “Ukrainian saboteurs” would have set fire to a civilian car, for example. Putin used what happened as an example of what kind of evil Russia has to fight against in Ukraine.

The governor of the Bryansk region had previously said on his channel on the messaging service Telegram that one person died and a ten-year-old child was wounded in the attack. First they talked about a girl, then a boy, said a Russian independent news site Stories.

According to Russian social media sources, 40-50 people would have participated in the attacks, which would have targeted two or three population centers near the Ukrainian border.

Information were contradictory, confusing and unreliable, and according to them, for example, several people would have been taken hostage. According to some unconfirmed claims, several people died, The Meduza news site reported.

Official news agency According to the cup The Russian intelligence service FSB said that they had found “explosives” in the area of ​​the Klimovski district.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak took to his Twitter account to call Russian reports of sabotage a “deliberate provocation,” a staged event used by Russia to intimidate its citizens in support of an attack on Ukraine.

At one point, it was reported that Putin had called an emergency meeting of his Security Council due to the events in Bryansk. However, the information was rescinded, and the meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday as previously reported.

Putin also reportedly canceled his trip to the Year of Teachers event in the Stavropol region. Instead, he was said to be closely monitoring Bryanski’s situation. He spoke to the teachers remotely.

Putin’s and other Russian decision-makers’ harsh statements about the alleged events in Bryansk raised questions about whether Russia might redefine its ongoing “military special operation” in Ukraine. Calling the war in Ukraine a war would expand Putin’s already broad rights to wage his war and harness the citizens to join it.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that terrorists, whom Russia intends to eliminate, were behind Thursday’s attacks.

“I don’t know, I can’t say now”, he said when asked if the definition of the war in Ukraine as a “special operation” is being changed, the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

The staged attacks have been Russia’s and previously the Soviet Union’s way of justifying various military actions, such as the attack on Finland in 1939 after the so-called Mainila shots.

Some pro-Putin social media users in Russia called for tough measures against Ukraine on Thursday.

“Even the last red lines have been crossed in the Bryansk region today. Now everyone who even whispers about peace are accomplices of terrorists,” stated the extremist and self-willed businessman Konstantin Malofeev in his Telegram message According to The New York Times.

Contradictory coverage of Bryanski’s alleged attack was significantly confused by videos that appeared on social media on Thursday, featuring members of a group called the Russian Volunteers.

Several parties following the war in Ukraine identified the founder of the group by name from the videos Denis Nikitin (previously Cabbage). He and the others are ethnic Russians fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia.

Nikitin is known as a neo-Nazi and football hooligan who went to Ukraine last decade to fight the Russians.

He stated in the video that “we are not fighting civilians, we are not killing unarmed people, keep that in mind”.

“Now is the time for ordinary Russians to understand that they are not slaves. Rebel, fight!” he said while his comrade held the group’s flag by his side.

The Stories news site reported that a member of Nikitin’s group said that 45 of the group’s fighters had infiltrated from Ukraine to the Russian side.

According to him, the members of the group would have attacked two Russian army vehicles.

“We didn’t see any children getting hurt, but one border guard was there. We didn’t take hostages”, a member of the group had said without wanting to be named.

President On Thursday, Putin seemed to connect both the Ukrainian neo-Nazis and Ukraine’s alleged or suspected attacks on Russian soil in recent months based on the events in Bryansk.

Putin praised Russia’s armed forces for protecting Russians from “neo-Nazis and terrorists” and those who have been torturing people in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas since 2014 and killing Darja Duginan.

Dugina was a Russian nationalist journalist who was killed in a car bomb attack last August in Moscow. It is unclear whether Dugina herself was the target of the attack or whether the intention was to kill her father, a well-known ideologue of Russian nationalism Aleksandr Dugin.

In public has been speculatedwhether Ukraine or possibly some kind of Russian resistance movement was behind the car bombing.

Although Zelensky’s adviser Polodjak called Thursday’s events in Bryansk a provocation by Russia, he stated in his tweet that the partisans, or the movement against the Russian regime, is strengthening and becoming more aggressive.

“Fear your partisans,” he stated.