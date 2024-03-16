Russia is pressing and preparing a new offensive in the war in Ukraine. Moscow's forces will launch a new massive attack in the summer, when the conflict will presumably reach a crucial turning point. This is the picture outlined by the Institute for the Study of War, the American think tank that has been monitoring the situation on the ground since the start of hostilities with particular attention to the strategies and resources available to Kiev and Moscow.

Kiev and the weapons emergency

Ukraine, as is known, is facing a shortage of weapons and ammunition. The European Union's commitment will not be sufficient to fill any gap linked to the stoppage of US supplies. In Washington, after the Senate vote, the 70 billion dollar package is stuck in the House of Representatives. Without new American weapons, Ukraine loses crucial support.

“Russian forces will continue ongoing offensive efforts to destabilize Ukrainian defensive lines in the spring, while preparing for a new offensive in the summer,” writes the Institute for the Study of War, underlining that the provision of Western military aid “ will play a crucial role in Ukraine's ability to hold territory now and repel the Russian offensive in the coming months.”

According to the American think tank, if well supplied “Ukrainian forces have demonstrated that they can prevent even marginal successes from Russian forces during large-scale Russian offensives, and there is no reason to doubt that Ukraine can further stabilize the front line and prepare to repel this summer's Russian offensive if supply shortages are overcome.”

Russia needs soldiers

Russia, for its part, continues to proceed in waves. The supply of ammunition from North Korea plays an important role and, according to news released from Kiev, Moscow has resumed massively using mercenaries from countries in precarious economic conditions. The consequences of the war are also felt in a country that has a practically infinite 'human reservoir'. Between 2022 and 2023 there was a record increase in disabled men in the 31-59 age group in Russia, clearly due to the wounded on the Ukrainian front, highlights the daily British intelligence bulletin, reporting an analysis of Russian media Vorstka on data from the Russian Pension and Social Security Fund.

In 2002, there were officially 1.67 million disabled men in this age group, a number that increased by 507 thousand units in 2023, or 30%. Experts contacted by Vorstka say that the new figure is due to the increase in war invalids. “It is almost certainly so – comments the British military intelligence – a significant majority of the more than 355,000 casualties suffered by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine are wounded soldiers. The daily average of Russian casualties has grown since the start of Russia's autumn 2023 offensive campaign, reaching a peak of 983 per day in February, the highest level since the start of the war.”

“The record growth of disabled men aged 31 to 59 and of wounded soldiers will have a significant impact on Russian medical and social services,” the bulletin concludes.

The war and its effects on the economy

Even Russia's economy, despite the release of data that would highlight GDP growth, is taking heavy hits. Ukrainian attacks on refineries in Russia have caused gasoline prices to rise.

The Russian outlet Rbk on March 13 reported the increase in gasoline prices. In particular, 95 octane gasoline exceeded 60 thousand rubi per ton (about 648 dollars) for the first time since September 2023. According to the RBK, the closure of two of the main units at the Ryazan refinery and another unit at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery, due to the Ukrainian attacks on March 13, reduce Russian production by 8-9%, with a significant impact on the Russian oil market.