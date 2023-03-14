Vladimir Putin may be aiming for military solutions to solve the demographic problems Russia is known to suffer from. This is what we read in a comment published by Washington Post in which it is underlined that this desperate position of the Russian President risks being bad news for neighboring countries. “His invasion of Ukraine can be seen as a desperate move to increase Russia’s population gun in hand,” he read.

Deaths outnumber births almost every year in Russia since the collapse of the USSR. In 1993 the population peaked at 148.6 million. At the start of 2022, it was at 145.6 million. A decline of two percent while, for example, the American population grew by 33 percent (from 1990 to 2020).

According to data from the World Bank, the life expectancy of Russians at birth is 71 years, compared with 77 for an American. A gap that widens further among men, 75 in the United States, 66 in Russia, less than in North Korea, Syria and Bangladesh. Russia has the 11th largest economy in the world, but is 96th in terms of life expectancy of its inhabitants. The mortality rate in Russia is particularly high for men due to cardiovascular disease and trauma.

The death rate increased further. In 2020-23 there were 1.2-1.6 excess deaths (Economist data) from covid, more victims from the epidemic than the United States which has twice the population.

Then there were the victims of the war in Ukraine: 60-70 thousand last year. More than in all other wars combined since 1945. The average of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine each month is 25 times that of those killed in Chechnya and 35 times in Afghanistan (Center for Strategic and International Studies data). Since the beginning of the war, between 500,000 and one million Russians have left the country.

Russia’s population is projected to plummet to 135 million people in 2050 and 126 in 2100. Putin is well aware of the problem he has tried to plug in the past with aid to families, incentives and encouraging immigration from Asia central. The occupied Ukrainian territories were home to about 8 million people, and the Russians kidnapped about 11,000 Ukrainian children.