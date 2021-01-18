Russia Putin’s opponent, Khodorkovsky, is predicting a long prison sentence for Navalny

“Putin wants to show who the leader of the herd is,” the former billionaire says in an interview with Reuters.

In London former Russian billionaire and president living in exile Vladimir Putin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky predicts that the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi may have to spend a long time behind bars.

“He could be given a ten-year sentence, or that’s what it looks like at this point,” Khodorkovsky said Monday in an interview with Reuters.

According to Khodorkovsky, the Russian authorities are constantly increasing the pressure against the Navalny.

“Putin feels compelled to show that he is the leader of the herd,” Khodorkovsky estimates. “Otherwise, people will no longer believe he’s a male leader.”

“The law is of no use to an aging autocrat who leads the criminal methods of the villain,” Khodorkovsky continues. “Putin is only helped by the image of him as a leader and that is what has once again been called into question.”

Russian Khodorkovsky, considered to be the richest man, was arrested in 2003 and, for the first time in 2005, sentenced to long prison terms in a trial that was considered political. Putin pardoned him in December 2013, after which he moved to Britain via Germany and Switzerland.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi was sentenced on Monday to one month in pre-trial detention immediately after returning to Russia from Germany. Navalny was treated at a hospital in Berlin after his poisoning.

The Russian Criminal Sanctions Agency is demanding that Navalny be punished for violating probation orders during a trip to Germany. In addition, the agency has referred to other alleged new crimes in Navalny. These include alleged embezzlement of funds and non-payment of damages ordered by the court.

The two most recent convictions for fraud have been considered political and the European Court of Human Rights has called for their annulment. Navalnyi has sat behind bars many times in Russia, among other things, for organizing and participating in demonstrations that have been declared illegal.