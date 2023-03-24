Russian political dissident Elvira Vikhareva was poisoned with heavy metal salts. This was reported by the independent site Meduza, citing laboratory tests that Vikhareva underwent after starting to show symptoms. According to the site, potassium dichromate, a highly toxic and carcinogenic substance, was found in Vikhareva’s blood. The poisoning dates back to several months ago.

Read also

The politician, a member of Vladimir Putin’s opposition, told reporters that she first noticed the symptoms in late November and early December and then again in early February. Symptoms included severe stomach pains, increased heart rate, numbness in extremities, muscle spasms, fainting, and hair loss.

The site highlighted that Vikhareva has not shown her face in live streamed interviews in recent months. This was reportedly because the effects of the poisoning had a major impact on her appearance. In 2022, Vikhareva wanted to run for city council in her Moscow district, but a court prevented her from doing so, citing irregularities in her registration documents.