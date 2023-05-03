Russian oil does come to Europe anyway… via fuel from India

Some barrels don’t finish, they make immense turns and then come back. Russian oil continues to arrive in the European Union, albeit taking a wider route, much wider than usual. Despite the sanctions. Despite the war in Ukraine. And despite last December the European Union has blocked almost all imports of crude oil by sea from Russia. Two months later he extended the ban to refined fuels.

As it is knownChina and India have exponentially increased imports of discounted Russian oil and gas. A double-edged sword for Russia, which avoids being exaggeratedly affected by Western sanctions by allocating its reserves elsewhere to the east, but which at the same time makes it increasingly dependent on Beijing and secondly on New Delhi.

India in particular is grabbing cheap Russian crude, turning it into fuels like diesel and shipping it back to Europe at a premium. The Asian country is on track to become Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels this monthwhile simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from analyst firm Kpler.

The development is double-edged also for the EU. On the one hand, Bloomberg points out, the bloc needs alternative sources of diesel now that it has cut off direct flows from Russia, previously its main supplier. However, this ultimately increases Moscow’s demand for barrels and leads to additional transportation costs. This also means more competition for European refiners who cannot access cheap Russian crude. and fits into the context of broader market control over the origin of diesel imports from the region.

The numbers of increased European dependence on India

European imports of refined fuel from India are set to rise above 360,000 barrels a day, narrowly surpassing those of Saudi Arabia, according to data from Kpler. Russian crude arrivals to India are expected to exceed 2 million bpd in April, accounting for nearly 44% of overall imports of oil in the country. More than half of Russia’s seaborne oil shipments were destined for the European Union and the G7, before the bloc began cutting back on purchases in response to its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

India and China have already largely taken the place of Western countries, the first especially for oil and the second especially for gas. NoNot surprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed a major new infrastructure project, Power-of-Siberia 2, at their March meeting. for the supply of gas to China through Mongolia.

Putin said Russia, China and Mongolia have completed “all agreements” on the completion of the pipeline to transport Russian gas to China and that Russia will supply at least 98 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China by 2030, although a later Russian statement said details of the pipeline have yet to be worked out.

Subscribe to the newsletter

