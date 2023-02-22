The Russian President, Vladimir Putinreceived this Wednesday the head of Chinese diplomacy, wang yito know the content of the peace initiative that the Asian giant intends to present for Ukraine.

Putin stressed that “cooperation in the international arena between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation (…) is of great importance for the stability of the international situation.” The meeting in the Kremlin was also attended, on the Russian side, by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovand the Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

“We support a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations (…),” Wang said at the beginning of the meeting offered by public television, in which he also conveyed to Putin a “warm greeting” from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who will visit Russia in the coming months.

At the same time, Wang stressed that The bilateral relationship is neither directed against third countries nor does it accept pressure from other powers.

These are the keys to that meeting.

The initiative

According to the press, the draft of the Chinese peace initiative would include the defense of territorial integrity, a call for the cessation of hostilities and the protection of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and opposition to the use of chemical weapons.

The first reactions of some Western diplomats to Beijing’s proposal have been negative due to the fact that it does not contemplate the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, which they consider an essential condition to launch a peace process.

Until now, China has defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but it has not condemned the Russian military campaign, which it has even justified by the expansion of NATO.

Last week Wang already informed the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, about the key points of the initiative during a meeting in the German city of Munich. Kuleba assured that kyiv will study it carefully as soon as they receive the full text.

The United States has warned that Beijing is considering supplying lethal weapons to Russia, which has been rejected by Chinese diplomacy. In this regard, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, assured this week that he is not aware that China has already supplied this type of weapon to the Russian army.

Meeting between Putin and the head of Chinese diplomacy this Wednesday.

international stability

Putin claimed that the relationship between Russia and China “stabilizes the international situation.” “International relations are complicated today (…) In this context, cooperation (…) between China and Russia is of great importance for the stabilization of the international situation,” said the Russian president, upon receiving in the Kremlin the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi.

Vladimir Putin rarely receives foreign officials who are not heads of state, which is why this meeting underlines once again the privileged ties between the Kremlin and its Chinese ally. “We are reaching new horizons,” the Russian president congratulated himself.

For his part, Wang Yi expressed Beijing’s willingness to “strengthen strategic partnership (…) and cooperation in all directions” with Moscow, according to his words translated into Russian. Russian-Chinese relations “are not directed against third countries and resist their pressures,” he stressed.

The head of Chinese diplomacy was received in the Kremlin after meeting with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov. “Our relations are developing securely and dynamically. And despite strong turmoil on the international scene, we have shown unity and willingness to defend the interests of both,” Lavrov said.

WILLIAM MORE HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING