Russia | Putin’s insider Yevgeni Prigožin claims to HS: About 20 Finns are fighting in Wagner’s private army

Russian About twenty Finnish citizens fight in the ranks of the Wagner private army, claims the founder and director of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin in his answer to Helsingin Sanomat’s questions.

Wagner is a notorious Russian private army accused of atrocities both in Ukraine and in several African countries.

HS sent a question about the participation of Finnish fighters to Prigožin’s press service on Friday. The reply sent by e-mail in the name of Prigožin read:

“There are not very many Finnish citizens in Wagner, about 20 people. I can’t tell you the exact details about them.”

“As a rule, they are specialists, very ideological and motivated. I have a very good idea of ​​the Finns on the field.”

The answer to HS’s questions was also published on Friday on the Telegram channel of the Concord company owned by Prigožin. Prigozhin has used this channel in recent weeks to answer questions from both Russian and international journalists.

Prigožin’s answers to HS were also reported on Friday by a few news agencies, including AFP.

Prigozhin according to the Finnish fighters are a “British battalion”, whose commander is a US former “marine general”.

The answer does not indicate where the Finnish fighters might operate. Wagner’s mercenaries have been operating in Ukraine since 2014. They play an active role in the current battles, especially near the city of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine.

Wagner’s soldiers also operate in several African countries, such as Mali, Sudan and the Central African Republic.

The claim about Finns’ involvement in Wagner is new. Prigozhin’s claim should be treated critically, just like the comments of other Russian influencers in the current war conditions.

Prigozhin is known by the nickname “Putin’s chef” because for years his company group has been the Kremlin’s preferred supplier of food services to the Russian armed forces.

For a long time, Prigozhin has been associated in the public with the perpetrator of shady actions of the Russian administration, but until this autumn he vehemently denied his involvement.

In recent months, however, Prigozhin’s influence and public visibility in Russia have increased. In November, he also started answering journalists’ questions like never before.

First, Prigozhin admitted that he is indeed the founder and leader of the Wagner Private Army. It became global news.

Prigožin has long been considered the leader of the so-called “troll factory” operating in St. Petersburg. Trolls are online activists who spread purposeful claims.

Russian influence was also suspected in connection with the November congressional elections in the United States. As a comment on the news agency Bloomberg’s news about election influence, Prigozhin said on his company’s Telegram channel that “we got involved, we are getting involved and we will get involved”.

HS asked Prigozhin on Friday if he also plans to intervene in the elections of European Union countries, such as Finland. Prigozhin’s reply was:

“Speaking of Finland, we are not going to interfere in Finnish elections. In my opinion, Finland implements its foreign policy towards Russia very cautiously. Special thanks to you for that.”

