Russia, Putin’s former speechwriter: “A coup is possible in the coming months”

L’former speechwriter Of Vladimir Putin Abbas Gallyamovin an interview on CNN, states that a blow Of state military is becoming one possibility in Russia. “Right now, I think a military coup might be possible.” Now political analyst Gallyamov believes that the coup could occur in the next twelve months.

Abbas Gallyamov he continues always referring to Putin: “The Russian economy is getting worse… The war is lost. There are more and more corpses returning to Russia, so the Russians will have more difficulties and will try to find an explanation why all this is happening. They’ll answer themselves, ‘Well, that’s because our country is ruled by an old tyrant, an old dictator.'”

Finally, according to the analyst, ”in a year’s time, a coup d’état becomes a real possibility” because ”there is a truly hated unpopular president at the head of the country and the war is truly unpopular, and they need to shed blood because of this”. Possible, he adds, that Putin cancels the presidential elections scheduled for March next year. ”Judging by his actions, he could really cancel the election. With no victory over the Ukraine, he will face the struggling Russians. The Russians don’t need him if he’s not strong. He could indeed declare martial law and cancel the election,” Gallyamov said.

