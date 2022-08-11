Russia, all in the name of her husband’s family. Bild investigation

There war in Ukraine does not seem to stop. There Russia continue to bomb especially the Donbass and the East of the country, Putin it is escalating the attacks and there is not even a shadow of a real one negotiation on the front diplomatic to stop the offensive. Who, despite the weight of the ex-husband, continues to do the good life – reads on Open – is Lyudmila the former wife of the Tsar. She and her new husband Artur Otscheretny20 years younger, they would travel for all Europe immersed in luxury and in spite of any sanction. This was reported by the German newspaper Bildciting the research of the activist Maria Pevchikh, collaborator by the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

At the moment, the woman would only be included in the list of sanctioned characters from the United Kingdom. Bild then cites the appeal of Pevchikh: «Immediately freeze the properties of the Otscheretny e family investigate on the origin of the money! ” The couple would have apartments and millionaire villas in Biarritz, Davos And Marbella. All possessions would be in the name of Otscheretny and the suspicion, explains Pevchikh, is that he may have them received by his ex-wife from Putin to avoid running into potentials sanctions.

