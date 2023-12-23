Russia | Putin's confidant is said to have planned Prigozhin's murder – this is known about Nikolai Patrushev

Nikolai Patrushev has been said to be the second most influential person in Russia.

American magazine The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) news on Friday, that the Secretary General of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev72, would have planned Wagner Director Yevgeny Prigozhin murder.

Patrushev has been said to be the second most influential person in Russia. He is the figure looming in the background in an inconspicuous dark suit and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin right hand, The Wall Street Journal describes.

Patrushev is said to be making sure that Putin's power continues unshakable. In practice, Patrushev's responsibility includes, among other things, terrorizing enemies of the Russian regime and assassinations at home and abroad.

Patrushev and Putin met in the 1970s in the Soviet security service KGB. It has been said that Patrušev was also responsible for the security of the border with Finland for a while.

Boris Yeltsin after Putin's appointment as Prime Minister, Putin transferred the leadership of the Russian Security Service (FSB) to Patrushev.

Patrushev is believed to have been closing in on the former FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko of murder. Litvinenko was poisoned in 2006 in London, UK.

In 2008, Putin promoted Patrushev to his current position as Secretary General of the Russian Security Council. There is little formal power in this position, but at the same time, Patrušev's role behind the scenes has strengthened, WSJ reports.

According to a US newspaper, Patrushev has been quietly meeting the world's most influential leaders for years. The WSJ describes him as a combination intelligence officer and diplomat.

Patrushev is said to have played a key role in convincing Putin that the 2022 invasion of Ukraine was necessary.

Patrushev has confused the West with its conspiracy theories and views on the state of the world.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestija last May Among other things, Patrushev claimed that the war between the West and Russia will continue until the last Ukrainian, because the United States wants to rob Ukraine of its natural resources and destroy its people.

In the same article, he also said that the United States was planning to invade Russia because a massive volcanic eruption in North America might soon make the area uninhabitable.

Patrushev has also commented sharply on Finland. Last July, Patrushev statedthat far-right groups are now more active in Finland and demand the return of Karelia.

Patrushev said he believes that Russian-Finnish relations will “return to normal” once Russia wins its “special operation” in Ukraine. In Russian propaganda, its war of aggression in Ukraine has been called a special operation.

of the WSJ according to reports, Patrushev had long warned Putin about the growing political and military influence of Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary army.

Patrushev took the reins when Prigozhin started his midsummer uprising last June. Patrushev made the rounds, and eventually the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko agreed to persuade Prigozhin to back down.

At the end of the summer, Patrushev presented to Putin his plan for eliminating Prigozhin, WSJ reports.

An explosive was placed under the wing of Prigozhin's plane at the airport in Moscow last August. Prigozhin and everyone on the plane died moments later.

The Russian government has denied its involvement in Prigozhin's murder.