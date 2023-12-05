Russia | Putin will visit the Middle East on Wednesday

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
December 5, 2023
in World Europe
On Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia to meet Putin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the Kremlin says.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov according to the purpose of the trip is to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries. Putin is scheduled to discuss, among other things, energy and regional policy and the conflict between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the Kremlin, on Thursday, the president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the other hand, visits Russia to meet Putin. Russia and Iran have strengthened their economic and military ties in the face of Western sanctions.

