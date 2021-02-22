Russia Putin went skiing with Lukashenko in Belarus – News agency suspected loan talks as real reason for trip

Putin has supported Lukashenko, whose re-election in a disputed election has sparked massive protests in Belarus.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko traveled on Monday to meet with the President of Russia Vladimir Putinia To Sochi on the shores of the Red Sea, news agencies say.

In front of the cameras, the presidents praised the countries’ close trade relations, after which Putin invited Lukashenko to the ski slopes of Sochi.

News agency APAccording to, Lukashenko is thought to be asking Putin for more loans to cover the country’s weak economic situation.

Russia remained in support of Lukashenko in the fall as his controversial re-election in a manipulated election sparked massive protests in Belarus. Shortly after the September election, Putin promised a 1.5 billion loan to Belarus.

Earlier this month, Kommersant reported, citing anonymous government sources, that during visits to Sochi, presidents plan to negotiate another loan of more than three billion, the AP says.

However, Lukashenko denied the speeches last week, saying he would not go to Sochi to “ask for anything”.

Russian news agency TASSAccording to, the presidents will not hold a press conference on the content of their meeting.