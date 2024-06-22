Russia | Putin warned of “the end of the thousand-year Russian state”

Russia|Putin’s speeches about Russia’s political destruction if the country experiences a “strategic defeat” have caused astonishment in the West.

Russian president Vladimir Putin believes that the “thousand-year-old Russian state” will cease to exist if it is pushed to “strategic defeat”.

He told Russian journalists his position at a press conference at the end of his state visit to Vietnam.

“The West continues to increase tensions and escalate the situation. They obviously expect us to back down at some point. But at the same time they say they want to beat us on the battlefield by inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. What would that mean for Russia? Loss of state. The end of Russia’s thousand-year-old state,” Putin formulated.

“So the question arises: why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better to stay strong until the end,” he continued.

The speech was a continuation of Putin’s statements that the occupation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014, the multi-year hostilities along the conflict line and finally a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 2022 would have been “necessary” for the survival of the Russian state.

As 2022 progressed, Russia had to withdraw within its borders in the Kharkiv region. Since May, it has been able to advance 5-10 kilometers in the area and occupy several border villages again.

Putin estimates that Ukraine will next try to counterattack and drive Russian troops back to the border of the countries in the Kharkiv region “at any cost”.

This could be presented as a great success at the NATO summit and in the US election campaign, Putin thought.

Putin did not speculate whether Russia will have to retreat to its borders in the Kharkiv area, but stated that the counterattack will cause continuous losses to the Ukrainian army. He did not talk about Russia’s defeat.

Dramatic talks about Russia’s political destruction if the country experiences a “strategic defeat” have aroused wonder in the West.

For example, the Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski stated X company on the basis that the Russian state survived defeats in the Crimean War, the Russo-Japanese War, the First World War, the Polish-Russian War of 1920, the Afghan War and the Cold War.

There is state life even after the empire, Sikorski mentioned.

A professor who studied the careers of dictators in his book Mahtimieht Ruth Ben-Ghiat hastened to claim In the X servicethat Putin has progressed to the “false final phase” of his career arc.

According to the professor, this phase is the most dangerous, because after getting into trouble, powerful men are at their most aggressive.

Putin’s press conference has been published on the Russian president’s website in English as well and can be found behind this link.

Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiati’s HS interview about the Mahtimieht book can be found on the other hand from this link.