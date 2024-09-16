Vladimir Putin Expands Russia’s Army. The president has ordered the expansion of the ranks by adding another 180,000 troops. This is the third such measure since the war against Ukraine began more than 900 days ago.

With the decree issued by the Kremlin leader, Russia’s military personnel will reach 2.4 million elements: of these, 1.5 million will be soldiers. The process will be completed by the end of the year, when the new entries will become effective.

The new turning point

Putin’s new turn comes at a crucial moment in the conflict. Ukraine has been invading Russia’s Kursk region for over a month, controlling about 1,200 square kilometers. Moscow, for the first time since World War II, has to deal with an incursion into its national territory.

Russian forces have stepped up operations in recent days to try to push the Ukrainians across the border and at the same time continue to push into Donetsk, the other hot front of the war.

In the background, the hypothesis of a green light that would allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons made available by Western partners. The United States and the United Kingdom, first and foremost, could authorize Kiev to launch Atacms and Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russia: in this way, the Ukrainian armed forces could target bases almost 250 km away and force Moscow to change deployments and strategies.

Putin’s other decrees

Since 2022, Putin has twice ordered the expansion of the military, introducing measures that have been added to the mobilization of reservists and conscripts, the conscripts who in theory should not be used in operations at the front. Instead, the conscripts have found themselves facing – with terrible results – Ukrainian push at the border: hundreds taken prisoner.

In August 2022, Putin announced the addition of 137,000 more soldiers to the armed forces starting from the beginning of the following year. A few weeks later, after a surprising Ukrainian counteroffensive that led to the liberation of the Kharkiv region, the Kremlin leader ordered a partial mobilization, involving citizens with previous military experience.

If the mobilization was frozen in November 2023, when the enlistment of 300 thousand men was deemed a satisfactory result, shortly after Moscow formalized the further expansion of the armed forces with the arrival of another 170 thousand soldiers.

How many men did Russia lose?

The repeated stopgap measures can be associated with the need to shore up an army undermined by losses accumulated in 3 years of conflict. Russia, as is known, does not provide data on deaths and injuries. To find an official figure we have to go back to September 2022 and the 5937 soldiers killed in 7 months: the figure, which cannot be verified by independent sources, has not been updated by military officials.

According to Ukraine, which provides equally unverifiable data, the enemy would have lost overall over 616 thousand menThe total is close to the estimates drawn up by the British Defence Minister: in London, Putin is believed to have lost at least 610,000 men.