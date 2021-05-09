Russia Putin vowed to defend Russia’s national interest firmly in his speech at the Victory Day parade

Victory Day parade once again showcases Russia’s military strength.

In Russia president Vladimir Putin vows to defend its country firmly in order to ensure the security of its citizens. Putin spoke to military personnel and veterans at the Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day before the annual military parade.

“Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we are vigorously defending our national interests to ensure the security of our citizens, ”the President said in his speech.

Putin also condemned the “return of ideologies” he described as a time when “messages of racial or national supremacy, anti-Semitism, and anti-Russianism became more and more cynical”.

According to Russian media, more than 12,000 members of the armed forces will take part in the parade. In addition, fighters, helicopters and other combat equipment will be seen in the parade.

The Victory Day parade has been held in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union. There are also parades in dozens of other cities.

According to a poll conducted this week, nearly 70 percent of Russians consider Victory Day to be the most important holiday in the country. One-third of respondents said they attended the celebration, and a fifth said they watched events on television.

In Putin’s decades, the significance of the day has been highlighted as a rapporteur for Russia’s military might.

The parade on Victory Day in Moscow saw, among other things, tanks.­

Victory Day the celebration comes at a time when relations between Russia and the West have tightened close to the time of the Cold War. Russian diplomats have been deported from several European countries for espionage scandals, and the United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on an opposition politician in prison. Alexei Navalnyin treatment and suspected hacking and cyber attacks.

Russia has strengthened its military presence in Syria, for example. In addition, the country is said to support separatists in eastern Ukraine, where the conflict that began in 2014 has escalated again.

Last month, Russia had about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and on the Crimean peninsula. However, Russia soon announced that it would end military exercises. Many saw Russia’s actions in Ukraine as an experiment for the new US president To Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev to show support for Ukraine. Biden and Putin are expected to meet next month.